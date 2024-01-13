en English
Nigeria

Safiya Yusuf’s Bold Comeback and Tiwa Savage’s Film Debut: A Nigerian Entertainment Roundup

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
Safiya Yusuf's Bold Comeback and Tiwa Savage's Film Debut: A Nigerian Entertainment Roundup

In a captivating turn of events, Nigerian actress and singer Safiya Yusuf, also known by her stage name Safara or Safa, has returned to the limelight. The controversial figure in Kannywood, the Nigerian film industry, had initially renounced acting following a scandal involving a leaked nude video. She suspected the leak to have been orchestrated by an acquaintance. Despite significant apprehensions regarding her comeback, Safa has made a strong reentry with a new web series, ‘Don,’ produced by Deezeel and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nasiru Ali Koko.

Return of the Prodigal Star

Yusuf’s return to the stage is noteworthy given the controversy that surrounded her departure. Her bold decision to reclaim her place in Kannywood, despite the scandal, is a testament to her resilience. This return also underscores the changing attitudes within the Nigerian film industry towards controversies and the personal lives of its stars.

Entertainment Updates: From Nigeria to the World

In other Nigerian entertainment news, the film ‘Water and Garri,’ starring and co-produced by Tiwa Savage, is slated for a 2024 premiere on Prime Video. The movie captures the life of a fashion designer named Aisha, played by Savage, who comes back to her homeland after a long stint in the US. The film was shot in Cape Coast, Ghana, under the direction and editing of Meji Alabi.

Meanwhile, actor Tobi Bakre is celebrating seven recognitions in Nollywood over three years and has expressed his ambition to win global accolades, such as the Golden Globe and Oscars.

A High-Profile Legal Drama Unfolds

In a riveting legal development, former Los Angeles-area gang leader Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, linked to the unsolved murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, has been granted bail set at $750,000. The bail comes with strict conditions, including house arrest and electronic monitoring. Davis, who was arrested on charges of murder using a deadly weapon in September 2023, will now await trial outside of incarceration, maintaining his legal presumption of innocence.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

