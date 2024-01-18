Sabinus to Sponsor 50 JAMB Forms: A Testament to Celebrities' Role in Supporting Education

In a move that underscores the power of influence and the spirit of giving back, comedian Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, also known as Sabinus, has announced his plan to sponsor 50 students in the forthcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for the 2024/2025 session. The popular skit maker has declared he will be covering the cost of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for these students, a step that not only supports education but also opens doors for aspiring scholars.
Education Assistance Amidst Rising Costs
The registration for the 2024/2025 UTME, which began on January 15 and is slated to end on February 26, involves costs that might be prohibitive for some candidates. Those who wish to participate in the mock examination are expected to shell out N7,700, while those who opt out of the mock test will still have to pay N6,200. In a country where many struggle with economic constraints, Sabinus' initiative comes as a respite, and emphasizes the importance of community support in education.
Sabinus: A Comedian With A Cause
Sabinus, who catapulted to fame in 2019, has been a beacon of creativity and entertainment in the online space. His unique content and engaging performances earned him the 'Best Online Content Creator' award at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. However, Sabinus is not just an entertainer; he is a figure who understands the power of his platform and the need to contribute positively to the society. This initiative to fund JAMB forms for 50 students is a testament to his commitment to education and development.
Ripples of Change
Sabinus' announcement on his Instagram story has been met with praise and admiration. His fans have lauded this generous gesture, highlighting the impact it could have on the lives of the 50 prospective students. With the 2023 UTME scheduled to take place from March 19 to April 29, these students can now focus on their preparation, unburdened by the financial strain of registration fees. As Sabinus uses his fame to foster education, he sets a precedent for other influencers, underlining that popularity can and should be leveraged for societal good.