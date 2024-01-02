Rufai Oseni: A Titan of Nigerian Media and Entrepreneurship

Renowned Nigerian media personality, writer, and entrepreneur, Rufai Oseni is a dynamic figure in the spheres of Nigerian development, media, and entrepreneurship. Born in Ogun State, Nigeria, he has had an influential career, mentoring new generations and providing insightful perspectives on the media landscape.

A Life Dedicated to Media and Mentorship

At the tender age of 43, Oseni’s life is a testament to his passion for media and mentorship. Contrary to damaging rumors of his premature death, Rufai is alive and serving as an active employee at Arise News. A lifelong learner, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Anatomy and Physiology from the University of Agriculture and attended the Federal Government Academy in Odogbolu, Ogun state.

From Radio Stations to Prestigious Institutions

Throughout his illustrious career, Oseni has worked for various radio stations, delivering riveting narratives and enlightening the masses. His talent as a public speaker has seen him grace the halls of prestigious institutions, such as the University of Sussex and the Judge Business School at Cambridge University, with his thought-provoking presentations.

The Entrepreneurial Pursuit

As an entrepreneur, Rufai has made significant contributions to the industry. He co-founded the e-commerce site, Loyalbonus.com, and has trained senior management at global companies like Microsoft and Nielsen. His commitment to mentorship has seen him guiding aspiring entrepreneurs, helping them navigate the challenging world of business.

Despite his successful career, Oseni’s personal life remains somewhat of a mystery. There is limited information available about his marital status, with speculations suggesting he is married. However, no concrete details about his wife or marriage have surfaced on social media.

Rufai Oseni’s journey is an inspiration to many. His roles as a director, writer, creator, tech enthusiast, radio host, TV presenter, and international public speaker highlight his versatility and commitment to his craft. As a technology enthusiast and global speaker, he continues to provide support and guidance to entrepreneurs across the continent, thus shaping the future of African business.

