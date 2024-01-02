en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Rufai Oseni: A Titan of Nigerian Media and Entrepreneurship

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
Rufai Oseni: A Titan of Nigerian Media and Entrepreneurship

Renowned Nigerian media personality, writer, and entrepreneur, Rufai Oseni is a dynamic figure in the spheres of Nigerian development, media, and entrepreneurship. Born in Ogun State, Nigeria, he has had an influential career, mentoring new generations and providing insightful perspectives on the media landscape.

A Life Dedicated to Media and Mentorship

At the tender age of 43, Oseni’s life is a testament to his passion for media and mentorship. Contrary to damaging rumors of his premature death, Rufai is alive and serving as an active employee at Arise News. A lifelong learner, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Anatomy and Physiology from the University of Agriculture and attended the Federal Government Academy in Odogbolu, Ogun state.

(Read Also: Nigeria Labour Congress Lashes Out at Government Over Unfulfilled Promises)

From Radio Stations to Prestigious Institutions

Throughout his illustrious career, Oseni has worked for various radio stations, delivering riveting narratives and enlightening the masses. His talent as a public speaker has seen him grace the halls of prestigious institutions, such as the University of Sussex and the Judge Business School at Cambridge University, with his thought-provoking presentations.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s BCPG Expresses Concern Over Planned Cement Price Hike)

The Entrepreneurial Pursuit

As an entrepreneur, Rufai has made significant contributions to the industry. He co-founded the e-commerce site, Loyalbonus.com, and has trained senior management at global companies like Microsoft and Nielsen. His commitment to mentorship has seen him guiding aspiring entrepreneurs, helping them navigate the challenging world of business.

Despite his successful career, Oseni’s personal life remains somewhat of a mystery. There is limited information available about his marital status, with speculations suggesting he is married. However, no concrete details about his wife or marriage have surfaced on social media.

Rufai Oseni’s journey is an inspiration to many. His roles as a director, writer, creator, tech enthusiast, radio host, TV presenter, and international public speaker highlight his versatility and commitment to his craft. As a technology enthusiast and global speaker, he continues to provide support and guidance to entrepreneurs across the continent, thus shaping the future of African business.

Read More

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Businessman Pleads Guilty in Land Fraud Case in Kaduna State

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Under Siege: Bandits Impose Governance in Niger State Communities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Intersociety Criticizes Nigerian Military's Operations Report as Inconsistent

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Taraba State Bye-election: A Test of Democratic Processes in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bauchi PWDs Allege Discrimination in Government Palliative Distributio ...
@Human Rights · 15 mins
Bauchi PWDs Allege Discrimination in Government Palliative Distributio ...
heart comment 0
Nigeria’s Private Sector Experiences Growth Despite Economic Challenges

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's Private Sector Experiences Growth Despite Economic Challenges
Nigeria Unveils Expanded MSME Clinics to Boost Small Business Growth

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria Unveils Expanded MSME Clinics to Boost Small Business Growth
Nigeria to Automate Passport Application Process from January 8, 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria to Automate Passport Application Process from January 8, 2024
Daniel Onjeh Warns Against Hoarding of Federal Government Palliatives

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Daniel Onjeh Warns Against Hoarding of Federal Government Palliatives
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Volunteers vs Norfolk State Spartans: A Clash of Titans on the Court
11 seconds
Tennessee Volunteers vs Norfolk State Spartans: A Clash of Titans on the Court
Khyber Tigers Triumph in Kaliwal Zalmi Cricket League Season 3
12 seconds
Khyber Tigers Triumph in Kaliwal Zalmi Cricket League Season 3
New Year's Party Turns Sour: Greater Noida Teachers Suffer Food Poisoning from Local Samosas
16 seconds
New Year's Party Turns Sour: Greater Noida Teachers Suffer Food Poisoning from Local Samosas
Aware, Ireland's Mental Health Charity, Seeks New Volunteers for 2024
32 seconds
Aware, Ireland's Mental Health Charity, Seeks New Volunteers for 2024
Incarnate Word Cardinals Vs Lady of Lakes Saints: A New Chapter in NCAA Basketball Begins
48 seconds
Incarnate Word Cardinals Vs Lady of Lakes Saints: A New Chapter in NCAA Basketball Begins
Pharmaceutical Firm Pays VAT to Ensure Delivery of Donated Medications to Gaza
52 seconds
Pharmaceutical Firm Pays VAT to Ensure Delivery of Donated Medications to Gaza
Dan Rodrick Takes Reins as Toms River's New Mayor: Embarks on Fulfilling Campaign Promises
1 min
Dan Rodrick Takes Reins as Toms River's New Mayor: Embarks on Fulfilling Campaign Promises
Chemokines CXCL5 and CXCL6: Potential Biomarkers for Periodontitis Diagnosis
3 mins
Chemokines CXCL5 and CXCL6: Potential Biomarkers for Periodontitis Diagnosis
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
3 mins
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app