Royal Redemption: Monarch of Owa Kingdom Lifts Ancestral Curse on Ogbe-Ohun Quarter

In a significant cultural event that resonates with the enduring power of tradition and the capacity for redemption, the Owa Kingdom of Delta State bore witness to an act of royal absolution. The kingdom’s ruler, His Royal Majesty Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, lifted a longstanding curse from the Ogbe-Ohun Quarter – a curse that had reportedly brought years of misfortune to its people.

A Curse Lifted: The End of an Era

Historically, the Ogbe-Ohun Quarter had been cursed by Dr Efeizomor’s predecessor, Obi Efeizomor I. The community was believed to have challenged the authority of the then king, leading to discord within the kingdom. The curse, a response to this defiance, was said to have cast a shadow of suffering over the residents of the quarter.

The Ceremony: A Momentous Occasion

The ceremony to revoke the curse was a momentous occasion, attended by the Elders Council and a vast number of community members. During the event, the monarch performed traditional rites, invoking the power of the ancestors to nullify the curse. The act marked a symbolic end to a period of hardship and affliction for the Ogbe-Ohun Quarter.

A Community Redeemed: The Aftermath

Mr Samuel Chukwuka Ogboi, a spokesperson for the Ogbe-Ohun Quarter, expressed the severe hardships that the community had experienced due to the curse. In an act of contrition, the people of the quarter approached the king, admitting their past mistakes and seeking forgiveness. The monarch, in a display of benevolence, prayed for forgiveness from God and the ancestors. The ceremony concluded with the residents of Ogbe-Ohun Quarter experiencing a profound sense of relief and redemption as the curse was considered nullified.