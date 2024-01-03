en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Royal Redemption: Monarch of Owa Kingdom Lifts Ancestral Curse on Ogbe-Ohun Quarter

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
Royal Redemption: Monarch of Owa Kingdom Lifts Ancestral Curse on Ogbe-Ohun Quarter

In a significant cultural event that resonates with the enduring power of tradition and the capacity for redemption, the Owa Kingdom of Delta State bore witness to an act of royal absolution. The kingdom’s ruler, His Royal Majesty Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, lifted a longstanding curse from the Ogbe-Ohun Quarter – a curse that had reportedly brought years of misfortune to its people.

A Curse Lifted: The End of an Era

Historically, the Ogbe-Ohun Quarter had been cursed by Dr Efeizomor’s predecessor, Obi Efeizomor I. The community was believed to have challenged the authority of the then king, leading to discord within the kingdom. The curse, a response to this defiance, was said to have cast a shadow of suffering over the residents of the quarter.

The Ceremony: A Momentous Occasion

The ceremony to revoke the curse was a momentous occasion, attended by the Elders Council and a vast number of community members. During the event, the monarch performed traditional rites, invoking the power of the ancestors to nullify the curse. The act marked a symbolic end to a period of hardship and affliction for the Ogbe-Ohun Quarter.

A Community Redeemed: The Aftermath

Mr Samuel Chukwuka Ogboi, a spokesperson for the Ogbe-Ohun Quarter, expressed the severe hardships that the community had experienced due to the curse. In an act of contrition, the people of the quarter approached the king, admitting their past mistakes and seeking forgiveness. The monarch, in a display of benevolence, prayed for forgiveness from God and the ancestors. The ceremony concluded with the residents of Ogbe-Ohun Quarter experiencing a profound sense of relief and redemption as the curse was considered nullified.

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
3 mins ago
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
Edo State’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has declared his intention to run for the role of governor in the 2024 State Governorship election. He possesses an unshakeable belief that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) can only secure a win if he is on the ballot paper. Shaibu’s confidence springs from his conviction that he has
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
Yhemolee and Nasboi Bury the Hatchet in Viral 'Umbrella Challenge'; Nasboi's Journey Unveiled
44 mins ago
Yhemolee and Nasboi Bury the Hatchet in Viral 'Umbrella Challenge'; Nasboi's Journey Unveiled
Nigeria Dominates Digital Banking Usage in West Africa: KPMG Survey
1 hour ago
Nigeria Dominates Digital Banking Usage in West Africa: KPMG Survey
Saints' Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
5 mins ago
Saints' Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
BBNaija's Phyna Addresses Neo Akpofure's Derogatory Remarks on Podcast
17 mins ago
BBNaija's Phyna Addresses Neo Akpofure's Derogatory Remarks on Podcast
Nigeria: Arrests Made in Connection to Fatal Abortion and Imam's Murder
32 mins ago
Nigeria: Arrests Made in Connection to Fatal Abortion and Imam's Murder
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows
15 seconds
Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows
Preterm Infant’s Battle with Jaundice: A Case of Successful Intervention
25 seconds
Preterm Infant’s Battle with Jaundice: A Case of Successful Intervention
Southend United to Relocate Training Ground to Fossetts Venue
27 seconds
Southend United to Relocate Training Ground to Fossetts Venue
Gene Sequencing: Decoding the Future of Healthcare
29 seconds
Gene Sequencing: Decoding the Future of Healthcare
Zimbabwe's Second Republic Intervenes to Improve Urban Living Conditions
37 seconds
Zimbabwe's Second Republic Intervenes to Improve Urban Living Conditions
Argentine Footballer Jalil Elias Joins Johor Darul Ta'zim in Record-breaking Deal
44 seconds
Argentine Footballer Jalil Elias Joins Johor Darul Ta'zim in Record-breaking Deal
Erickson Lubin: From Defeat to Redemption, Aiming for Charlo Rematch
2 mins
Erickson Lubin: From Defeat to Redemption, Aiming for Charlo Rematch
Tyleik Williams Announces Return to Ohio State for 2024 Season
2 mins
Tyleik Williams Announces Return to Ohio State for 2024 Season
DRC Group of Experts Submit Midterm Report Amid Changes in Peacekeeping Forces and Election Results
2 mins
DRC Group of Experts Submit Midterm Report Amid Changes in Peacekeeping Forces and Election Results
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
51 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app