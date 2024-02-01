Rosy Meurer Debunks Divorce Rumors: A Glimpse into the Ongoing Saga

Nigerian actress Rosy Meurer recently took to her Instagram to publicly address rumors concerning her marriage to Olakunle Churchill. In a candid question and answer session, the actress was asked by a netizen if the swirling rumors of her divorce were rooted in truth. In response, Meurer shared a video of Churchill cradling their newborn child, a silent yet powerful rebuttal to the rumors.

Rumors and Allegations

Speculation about the status of Meurer's marriage was sparked by an allegation made by the Instagram blog, Gistlovers, a few months ago. The blog claimed that the couple had separated due to a case of domestic violence. It was reported that Churchill had physically assaulted Meurer when she confronted him about his alleged infidelity.

Meurer's Denial

Despite these serious accusations, Meurer's recent response suggests that the reports of their divorce were not accurate. The actress not only shared a video of Churchill with their infant as evidence of their ongoing union but also posted a heartfelt birthday message for her husband. The message was a public display of affection, expressing her love and support for Churchill.

Past Marriages of Churchill

Churchill has been married twice before his union with Meurer. His ex-wives include a woman named Bimbo and also popular actress Tonto Dikeh, with whom he shares children. Dikeh had previously accused Churchill of domestic violence and infidelity. However, Meurer's recent actions suggest that their marriage remains intact, casting doubt on the veracity of the rumors.