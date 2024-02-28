Rock FM Taraba Shares Ramadan Tafsir Proceeds, Unites Over 700 Listeners

During the holy month of Ramadan, Rock FM 92.3 Jalingo embarked on a remarkable community engagement initiative, distributing proceeds from sponsored Ramadan Tafsir programs to its listeners.

Coordinated by Mallam Ahmad Umar Gassol, the initiative not only aimed to assist Muslims during Ramadan but also to foster unity and a deeper understanding of the Islamic faith across Taraba State and beyond. Over 700 listeners benefited from this initiative, with around 200 participants receiving more than N600,000 in cash prizes through a phone-in Ramadan Quiz competition.

Uniting Communities Through Faith and Generosity

The Rock FM Ramadan Quiz Programme has significantly impacted the local community, especially during the Ramadan season. Supported by both Muslims and Christians alike, the program distributed gift items and cash prizes to participants, demonstrating the power of community and religious tolerance.

Mallam Ahmad Umar Gassol, the program coordinator, emphasized the importance of such initiatives in bringing people together, regardless of their faith, and promoting a better understanding of Islam.

Expanding Reach and Influence

Rock FM 92.3 Jalingo, the first private radio station in Taraba State, has a broad audience spanning across 16 Local Government Areas and neighboring states, including Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Adamawa, and Benue.

This extensive reach has allowed the Ramadan Quiz Programme to touch the lives of many, furthering the station's mission of promoting religious tolerance and understanding across diverse communities.