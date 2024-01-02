Rivers State in Darkness: Prolonged Power Outage Impacts Residents

Rivers State, a bustling region in Nigeria, is grappling with an electricity outage that has persisted for over 17 hours. The power failure, as confirmed by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), has affected several neighborhoods within the state, plunging them into darkness.

Power Outage: The Cause and Impact

The blackout, according to PHED, is due to collapsed poles around Springhill and Uyo Street in Port Harcourt. This unfortunate incident has disrupted the power supply from Rumuola Feeder 3 and Refinery Feeder 2, two major conduits for electricity distribution in the area. The outage is affecting a broad swathe of the state, including Rumuomasi, Rumola, Orazi, Rumuomio, Rumuigbo, Rumuorosi, GRA, waterlines, Oroworokwo, Oromoroezimgbu, Rumuokwuta, and Bori camp.

PHED’s Response to the Crisis

PHED has promptly acknowledged the issue and reassured customers that they are working tirelessly to address the problem. A technical team has been dispatched to replace the fallen poles, a task that is expected to restore the power supply. The company has assured its customers that electricity will be reinstated once the maintenance work is completed, offering a glimmer of hope to the affected residents.

The Impact on Daily Lives

The prolonged power outage has taken a toll on the daily activities of residents in the affected areas. Households and businesses alike are feeling the pinch of this unexpected power failure, with the prolonged darkness impacting productivity and comfort. However, with the promise of swift action by PHED, the residents of Rivers State are hopeful of a quick resolution to this issue.