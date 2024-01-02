Rita Edochie Expresses Gratitude for Nationwide Support Amid Daughter’s Marital Challenges

Esteemed Nigerian film industry figure, Rita Edochie, has made public her heartfelt gratitude for the widespread support she and her daughter, May Edochie, have received in the face of May’s marital challenges. Rita has been a pillar of strength for May, unequivocally opposing Yul Edochie, May’s husband, and his second wife, Judy Austin.

Nationwide Support Amid Marital Strife

In a touching appreciation post, Rita acknowledged the outpouring of supportive messages and prayers they have received, particularly highlighting the robust backing from ‘MAYNATION’ worldwide. The extent of their gratitude, she mentioned, would necessitate a considerable amount of writing to do it justice fully.

Prayers and Retribution

Rita’s note also included a prayerful message, in which she invoked divine retribution against those who wrongfully lay claim to something that is not rightfully theirs. This sentiment is a pointed reference to the controversial situation involving Judy Austin’s entry into the Edochie family. Rita’s vocal opposition to Judy has been evident in her previous statements, accusing Judy of causing disruption and harm within the family.

Hope for 2024

The message concludes with an intriguing hint about the future. Rita suggests that the year 2024 holds significance for May Edochie, sparking curiosity about potential developments ahead. While the nature of these developments remains uncertain, the implication is clear that May, with the unwavering support of her mother and countless well-wishers, is set to navigate her challenging journey with renewed strength and resolve.