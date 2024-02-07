Rita Edochie Appointed As AGN Women Leader and Head of Member Welfare

Renowned Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has been appointed as the new Women Leader and Head of Member Welfare at the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN). In a recent Instagram post, Rita announced her appointment, expressing joy and gratitude for the trust the AGN has placed in her.

Advertisment

Rita's Commitment to the AGN

Edochie is well-known for her longstanding dedication to the Nigerian film industry, and this appointment is a testament to her commitment. She emphasized that she would uphold the organization's high standards, highlighting the importance of unity and progress within the guild. Rita vowed to keep the flag flying high with the help of divine intervention, reflecting her readiness to take on her new role and the responsibilities it entails.

Support from the Nollywood Community

Advertisment

Edochie's appointment was not just celebrated by her but also received support from her fellow Nollywood colleagues. Among them, May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, congratulated Rita on her new position, expressing her full support.

Edochie's Pledge to AGN Members

With her new role, Rita Edochie is now in a position to make significant contributions to the AGN's advancement. She expressed her commitment to ensuring the well-being of AGN members and promised to work diligently to maintain its long-standing tradition of excellence. This appointment marks a significant milestone in Edochie's career, and her message of dedication and unity resonates with the ethos of the AGN.