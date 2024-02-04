Rights Activist Advocates for Critical Thinking in Nigerian Education to Drive Innovation

Dr. Leo Igwe, Director of the Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation and the Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW), has ignited a thought-provoking discourse on the Nigerian education system. In an opinion piece titled 'Critical Thinking and Active Learning in Schools,' Igwe criticizes the prevalent rote learning approach, which emphasizes memorization, and calls for an overhauling of this system.

A Plea for Active Learning

According to Igwe, the current focus on rote learning is insufficient for fostering innovation and enhancing knowledge. He advocates for the integration of critical thinking as an independent subject in primary and secondary schools, a move aimed at complementing other mental habits like verbal and quantitative reasoning.

Reimagining 'Thinking'

Igwe portrays critical thinking as an exercise in troubleshooting. He emphasizes the importance of posing questions over seeking answers, signifying a paradigm shift in the way thinking is traditionally perceived. Questioning and inquiry, in his opinion, should take precedence over rote memorization.

Empowering Teachers, Empowering Students

The activist also outlines a shift in the role of teachers. He suggests that they should encourage students to interrogate ideas and use questioning as a mechanism to demonstrate intelligence and understanding. By doing so, teachers can foster an environment of active engagement and curiosity in the classroom, thereby enhancing the overall learning process.

The proposed educational reforms, as put forth by Igwe, aim to cultivate a foundation for innovation through a more engaged and inquisitive learning process. This, he believes, can significantly contribute to the development and growth of the Nigerian education sector, and by extension, the nation itself.