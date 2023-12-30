Rice Prices in Nigeria Continue to Soar Despite Policy Changes

In Nigeria, the cost of rice, a staple food, is experiencing a steep price hike. Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent decision to lift the ban on foreign exchange for rice imports and local production, the price of a 50kg bag of rice has surged from around N30,000 to a staggering N55,000 to N60,000. This situation has left Nigerians concerned, as the continuously rising cost of this essential commodity affects its affordability in the country.

Unchanged Import Restrictions Fuel Price Hike

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) continues to categorize rice as a restricted commodity, stating that any imports through Nigeria’s land borders will be confiscated. This stance, as explained by the NCS spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, remains unchanged despite the lifting of the forex ban. The difference between restriction and prohibition is emphasized, clarifying that the status of rice as a restricted item is unaffected by the forex policy changes.

High Production Costs and Scarcity of Forex

Domestic rice producers point to high production costs as a significant factor for the increased prices. Additionally, a source from the CBN notes that securing foreign exchange for rice imports is increasingly challenging due to a scarcity of forex. The government’s restrictive policy on rice imports remains intact, with the NCS being the authority to communicate any changes to this policy.

Nigeria’s Economic Downturn and Rising Inflation

The National Bureau of Statistics reported a significant rise in the cost of essential food items, including local rice, with a 73.16% year-on-year increase from N500.80 in November 2022 to N867.18 in November 2023. The soaring inflation and rising cost of living have led to a subdued December, with many Nigerians unable to afford usual end-of-year festivities due to the economic downturn. Basic goods, including rice, have seen skyrocketing prices, leaving Nigerians to spend 97 percent of their income on food, signaling structural weaknesses in Nigeria’s economy.