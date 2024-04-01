Revival Mountain Service Resumes at Synagogue Church of All Nations After Years of Hiatus

Worshippers at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) rejoiced on Sunday as the revival mountain three-day service resumed after years of hiatus. The congregation expressed enthusiasm, anticipating even greater accomplishments with the renewal of power within SCOAN.

This marked the first mountain service since the passing of SCOAN founder, Prophet Temitope Joshua, commonly known as TB Joshua, three years ago. The service also followed months of controversy surrounding the church and the miracles attributed to the late founder during his lifetime.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Church mountain located at Agodo, Egbe Ikotun in Lagos, was abuzz with worshippers seeking solutions to various issues through their prayers. Despite being meant for domestic followers, the service attracted people from across the globe.

Emeka Ezedibia, a worshipper, expressed belief that God was re-enacting His covenant with the founder through his wife, who now leads the church. He noted that all the spiritual trappings that attracted people to SCOAN resonated in the present leadership, and the intensive program running through the nights promised uplift and restored hope.

Bimbo Ege, an 11-year member of SCOAN, shared her experience, stating that worshippers received what they seemed to have lacked since the departure of the founder. She emphasized that supplications to God in a serene atmosphere were answered, recalling how TB Joshua's laying of hands healed her spiritual affliction.

Pastor Evelyn Joshua, SCOAN's leader, conveyed a message of divine purpose during the revival, assuring worshippers that they were not alone on the mountain. She emphasized that their presence was acknowledged by heaven, indicating that their case was settled.

Overall, the revival mountain service at SCOAN signifies a renewed sense of spiritual vigor and purpose among worshippers, heralding a new chapter in the church's journey following the passing of its esteemed founder.