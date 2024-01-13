Reverend Father Emmanuel Ehioma Apologizes for False Claims on Social Media

In a display of humility and remorse, Reverend Father Emmanuel Ehioma, popularly known as Fada mento, has publicly apologized to the Osueke family of Amaohuru Nguru, located in the Aboh Mbaise council area of Imo state, for his inaccurate comments on social media. The comments, which spread like wildfire across the digital landscape, erroneously accused the family of abandoning their deceased member, Chinwe, prior to her passing.

Fada mento Acknowledges Public Call-out as Unnecessary and Extreme

Upon recognizing his misstep, Fada mento openly expressed his profound regret for the situation. He acknowledged that his public criticism of the family was not only unnecessary but also extreme in nature. He underlined the significance of accepting one’s mistakes and described his public apology as a crucial part of the healing process. In his words, “It’s essential to own up to our mistakes and make amends whenever possible.”

Reverend Expresses Heartbreak and Apologizes

As he continued his heartfelt apology, Fada mento conveyed his sorrow over the situation. He extended his apologies to the Osueke family, suggesting they take whatever steps they deem necessary to prevent the recurrence of such painful events. The Reverend emphasized on the importance of reconciliation and healing in the face of such public scrutiny.

Call for Peace for the Departed

In his final words, he expressed a desire for Chinwe to rest in peace and thanked the community for their unwavering support during this difficult time. He said, “I hope Chinwe finds peace in her eternal rest and I thank everyone who stood by us during this challenging period.” The incident serves as a reminder of the power and responsibility that comes with public platforms and the importance of fact-checking before making public statements.