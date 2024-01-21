Rev'd Moses Aransiola Calls for Godliness and Professionalism in the Nigeria Police Force

Rev'd Moses Aransiola, leader of the Gethsemane Prayer Ministry International, recently addressed the men and officers of the Nigeria Police, urging them to perform their duties with a deep sense of godliness and professionalism. This call was made during the 2024 Police Dinner outreach programme held in Ibadan, an event designed to uplift the morale of the Oyo State Command and restore dignity to the law enforcement profession.

Addressing Declining Standards in the Police Force

Aransiola voiced his concerns about the declining standards within the Nigeria Police Force. He highlighted issues such as extortion, brutality, and injustice that have resulted in a negative perception of the police amongst many Nigerians. His words served as a reminder to the officers present that their conduct and approach to their duties could either uphold or erode the trust placed in them by the citizens they are charged with protecting.

Renewal and Salvation through Spiritual Activities

The outreach programme, initiated by the Gethsemane Prayer Ministry International in 1992, seeks to address these concerns through a blend of social and spiritual activities. The event included motivational lectures, film shows, musical entertainment, award dinners, and prayer rallies. By participating in these activities, the officers of the Oyo State Command were encouraged to seek renewal and salvation in Christ, transforming their attitudes and approach to their professional duties.

Support from Dignitaries and Positive Changes

A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Bola Longe, and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, added their voices to Aransiola's call. They urged the officers to adhere to lawful conduct and seek spiritual guidance in their work. The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebola Hamzat, represented by Deputy Commissioner Adamu Mohammed, expressed support for the programme. Aransiola reported that the ministry's efforts have resulted in positive changes among many officers in the force. The event concluded with an anointing service, awards, and gifts for outstanding officers, symbolizing a commitment to uphold the principles of godliness and professionalism in their duty.