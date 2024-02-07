Rev. Dr. Israel Kristilere Re-Elected as CTPAN President

In a pivotal turn of events, the Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CTPAN) has re-elected Rev. Dr. Israel Kristilere as President for another three-year term. The decision was drawn during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in the bustling city of Lagos, executed both in person and virtually, thereby accommodating members across Nigeria's diverse regions.

Key Executive Appointments

Apart from Kristilere, several other executive positions were filled during the AGM. Dns Mopelola Oluokun was elected as Vice President, Pastor Olajumoke Adeniyi took up the mantle as General Secretary, with other members stepping into roles ranging from Deputy General Secretary to Ex Officio.

A Multifaceted Leader

Kristilere, who wears multiple hats as the CEO of Oasis of Faith Intercontinental Ltd and the Lead Pastor of Shepherdhill Baptist Church in Lagos, expressed deep gratitude for the faith instilled in the newly elected committee. More importantly, he pledged his commitment towards refining and enhancing the processes of private Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria.

Anticipating a Fruitful Collaboration

Kristilere also lauded the appointment of Bishop Dr. S. T.V Adegbite as the New Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) by President Bola Tinubu. He described Bishop Adegbite as an exceptional fit for the role, anticipating a productive partnership between CTPAN and the NCPC under Adegbite's stewardship.