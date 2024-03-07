Rev. Bennett Adegboye Olabayo: Legacy of Faith, Service in Evangelical Church of Yahweh

Rev. Bennett Adegboye Olabayo, a distinguished minister and spiritual leader, passed away on December 11, 2023, marking the end of an era in the Evangelical Church of Yahweh (ECOY). Born to Joseph and Esther Olabayo in Ogori, Kogi State, Nigeria, his journey from a dedicated student to a revered spiritual leader was marked by relentless faith, service, and a profound love for humanity.

Early Life and Education

Olabayo's educational pursuits began at St. Peter's Primary School, Ogori, and continued through various institutions including the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, ABU, Mando Road, Kaduna. Despite a successful career in agriculture, Olabayo's deep-seated passion for spiritual service led him to pursue pastoral studies at the Igbaja Seminary School, further solidifying his commitment to God's work.

Ministerial Journey and Contributions

Holding various leadership roles within ECOY, Olabayo's impact was profound. He served as Vice Chairman of the National Prayer Band, Evangelist, Reverend, and eventually the General Evangelist of the Church. His initiatives, such as the Mid-Year Revival program, and his role as the Choir Master, significantly contributed to the church's growth and spiritual vibrancy. Olabayo's leadership extended to the London Branch of ECOY, where he continued his ministry with dedication.

Legacy and Passing

Olabayo's life was a testament to the transformative power of faith and dedication. His genuine love for people and fervent desire for their spiritual well-being left an indelible mark on the community and the church at large. Survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, Olabayo's legacy of kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to spiritual growth and mentorship continues to inspire many. The Outing/Thanksgiving Service is scheduled for Saturday, 9th March, 2024, in Ilorin, where his life and contributions will be celebrated.