Residents in Kano Turn to Traditional Pots as Ice Block Prices Soar

As temperatures soar to as high as 40°C in Kano State, residents face the double challenge of scorching heat and escalating ice block prices during the Ramadan fast. With the cost of ice blocks reaching exorbitant levels, some residents are exploring alternative methods to keep water cool, including utilizing traditional clay pots for cold water storage.

Impact of Price Fluctuations

Muhammad Rabiu, a resident of Farawa, highlighted the significant price fluctuations of ice blocks at the onset of Ramadan, with prices ranging from N600 to N750 in certain areas. Farida, another resident in Mariri, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the affordability challenges faced by many amidst the soaring temperatures.

Reasons Behind Price Hike

Ice block vendors attribute the surge in prices to increased demand and rising operational costs. Sani, an ice block vendor in Mariri, explained that their expenses have escalated due to the higher costs incurred by suppliers who utilize cold rooms, compounded by challenges with generator operations.

Shift in Weather Conditions

Despite the initial sweltering conditions, Kano's weather eventually transitioned to cooler temperatures, providing some relief to residents. Halima Musa, a resident in Magadawa, observed the sudden change, noting the reduction in ice block prices to around N400 for regular blocks and maintaining at N150 for pure water ice blocks in some areas.

Embracing Traditional Alternatives

Facing economic constraints, residents like Maman Hajiya and Maman Maryam have opted for traditional clay pots as a cost-effective alternative to purchasing ice blocks or cold sachet water. Maman Hajiya expressed her decision to invest in a local clay pot for water storage, citing the economic challenges of purchasing ice blocks daily. Similarly, Maman Maryam shared her choice to utilize a traditional pot to mitigate expenses amidst the escalating prices of cooling options.

As residents adapt to fluctuating conditions and seek practical solutions to combat the heat while managing expenses, the utilization of traditional pots for cold water storage reflects resourcefulness and resilience amidst economic challenges in Kano State.