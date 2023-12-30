en English
Military

Residents in Delta State Distressed Over Unusual Security Checks by Nigerian Air Force

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:09 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:48 am EST
In the heart of Delta State, Nigeria, a sense of disquiet has descended upon the people. For those living or commuting along the Jeddo-Ughoton road in Okpe Local Government Area, daily life has taken an unexpected turn due to an unusual security clampdown by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). As a vital lifeline connecting several local communities, this busy road has been pulled into a vortex of uncertainty, creating anxiety among the residents and travelers alike.

The Unusual Security Measures

On Friday, the Nigerian Air Force set up rigorous checkpoints at the NAF gate section of the road. This was not a random act of vigilance but a meticulously planned operation where passengers traveling in commercial tricycles, locally famed as ‘Keke’, were brought to a halt. They had to disembark and raise their hands for screening, a routine usually reserved for high-security zones. Not just the tricycles, but both private and commercial vehicles were selectively scrutinized as a part of the stringent stop-and-search procedures.

Masked Air Force Personnel and Air Surveillance

Adding to the enigma, some of the Air Force personnel conducting the searches were masked, a sight that’s unusual for traffic checks. The day before the implementation of these ground-level security checks, an air surveillance operation was conducted in the area, adding to the growing apprehension among the locals.

Residents’ Reaction and Unanswered Questions

The rationale behind these intensified security actions remains shrouded in mystery. The NAF has not provided any clarifications, leading to speculation and concern among the residents. The voices from the ground echo discomfort and distress. Two commuters voiced their grievances, with one expressing embarrassment and the other considering it as a breach of their human rights. Attempts to reach the public relations unit of the Air Force Base for comments remained fruitless, leaving a trail of unanswered questions behind.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

