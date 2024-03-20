Removal of Petrol Subsidy Boosts Nigeria's Revenue Allocations to N10.14tn in 2023

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) released data revealing a significant increase in statutory revenue allocations from the Federation Account in 2023, totaling N10.14 trillion. This surge, amounting to N1.93 trillion more than the previous year, was attributed to the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

Impact of Subsidy Removal

President Bola Tinubu's declaration in May 2023 marked the end of fuel subsidy, prompting a swift implementation by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. The subsequent increase in petrol prices, from N198/litre to approximately N500/litre, contributed to the boost in revenue allocations.

Distribution of Allocations

Of the total amount disbursed, the Federal Government received N3.99 trillion (39.37%), while state governments and local government councils shared N3.585 trillion (35.34%) and N2.56 trillion (25.28%) respectively. This marked a notable increase compared to the previous year, reflecting improved revenue remittances to the Federation Account.

Allocation Analysis

A breakdown of the disbursements revealed varying increases across different quarters, with the Federal Government's share rising by 16.79% and state governments and local government councils experiencing increases of 29.99% and 26.22% respectively.

State Revenues and Derivation Funds

Delta State emerged as the highest recipient, followed by Rivers and Akwa Ibom states. Notably, oil-producing states benefited significantly from derivation revenues, with some exceeding their statutory revenues.

Recommendations for Fiscal Stability

NEITI proposed adopting conservative estimates for crude oil prices and output to enhance budgetary performance and reduce deficits. Additionally, it urged the prioritization of economic diversification efforts and investment in sectors like power generation to reduce dependence on oil revenues.

Conclusion

The increase in revenue allocations underscores the impact of policy decisions, such as subsidy removal, on fiscal dynamics. NEITI's recommendations aim to promote sustainable economic growth and fiscal stability, emphasizing the importance of prudent financial management and diversified revenue sources.