Remembering Herbert Wigwe: A Life of Service, Generosity, and Visionary Leadership

In a poignant tribute during its thanksgiving service, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David parish in Lagos State remembered the late CEO of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe. Wigwe, his wife, son, and two crew members tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in California on Friday night. The church choir, which received financial support from the philanthropic leader, led the congregation in songs of remembrance and hope.

A Life of Service and Generosity

The church's heartfelt remembrance highlighted Wigwe's commitment to serving God and supporting children. His contributions to the church choir, among other charitable acts, demonstrated his dedication to uplifting his community. As the congregation gathered to celebrate and mourn, they reflected on the impact of Wigwe's life and the void left by his untimely passing.

Herbert Wigwe, the visionary CEO of Access Holdings, was traveling with his wife, son, and two crew members when their chartered Airbus EC130 helicopter, operated by Orbic Air, crashed in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada border. The helicopter took off from Palm Springs, California, and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

A Visionary Leader and Architect of Social Impact

Wigwe was widely recognized for his transformative leadership at Access Bank, where he spearheaded numerous social impact initiatives. Under his guidance, the bank grew into a formidable force in the financial sector, with an emphasis on corporate responsibility and community development.

In addition to his professional achievements, Wigwe was a devoted husband, father, and pillar of his community. His unwavering dedication to serving others extended beyond the boardroom, as evidenced by his support of the RCCG City of David church choir and various other philanthropic endeavors.

Honoring a Legacy and Seeking Solace

As the congregation gathered to honor Wigwe's memory, they prayed for comfort and strength for his family during this difficult time. The church community pledged to carry on his legacy of service, compassion, and generosity, ensuring that his impact would continue to be felt for generations to come.

In the wake of this tragic loss, the global community is reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we share with one another. As investigations into the cause of the crash continue, those who knew and admired Herbert Wigwe are left to grapple with the profound void left by his absence.

Herbert Wigwe's life serves as a testament to the power of vision, leadership, and generosity. His commitment to serving God and supporting children will forever be etched in the hearts of those he touched, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he impacted.