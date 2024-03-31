Reimagining Security: Nigeria's Shift Towards Non-Kinetic Warfare for National Cohesion

Nigeria's persistent struggle with insecurity continues to weigh heavily on its populace, despite years of tactical military interventions. The nation grapples with a myriad of security challenges ranging from terrorism, insurgency, and banditry to ethnic conflicts and criminal activities.

In an exclusive interview with Allnews.ng, retired Navy Captain Uzoma Nweze delineated the distinction between kinetic and non-kinetic warfare strategies. Kinetic warfare employs direct physical force such as guns and explosives, while non-kinetic warfare disrupts adversaries through cyber attacks and psychological operations without physical confrontation.

Major General Andrew Sylvester Audu (retired) emphasized the efficacy of indirect methods in modern warfare, citing the humanitarian crises and socio-economic instability wrought by kinetic approaches.

Experts argue that non-kinetic options better serve national interests by fostering societal cohesion and economic stability. This sentiment was echoed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, who acknowledged the Armed Forces of Nigeria's pivot towards non-kinetic strategies in combating insurgency.

Rear Admiral Matthew Daupreye highlighted the importance of winning hearts and minds through non-lethal means, emphasizing civil-military cooperation and diplomatic efforts.

Maj Gen Emmanuel Undiandeye stressed the necessity of inter-agency collaboration and strategic communication to mitigate insurgency.

Vice President Kashim Shettima advocated for non-kinetic approaches to resolve the crisis in the Southeast region, emphasizing dialogue and empowerment initiatives over militaristic interventions.

The Peace In South East Project (PISE-P), endorsed by Vice President Shettima, aims to address the root causes of insecurity in the region through non-violent means, including dialogue and youth empowerment.

In conclusion, Nigeria's shift towards non-kinetic warfare reflects a growing recognition of the limitations of traditional military tactics and the need for holistic, inclusive strategies to achieve lasting peace and stability.