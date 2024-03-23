Rehabilitation Commences on Agbado-Oke Aro-Akute Road in Ogun State Following Pastors' Plea

Rehabilitation work has commenced on the Agbado-Oke Aro-Akute road in Ogun State, as confirmed by the state government on Friday. This development follows a plea from 500 pastors urging Governor Dapo Abiodun to fulfill his re-election pledge by addressing the state of the road infrastructure.

Government's Commitment to Infrastructure

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, the state government reaffirmed its dedication to improving road networks across Ogun State. Since assuming office in 2019, the government has constructed over 600 kilometers of roads, underscoring its commitment to enhancing transportation infrastructure for residents.

Addressing Challenges and Priorities

Acknowledging the delay in executing the Agbado-Oke Aro-Akute road project, the government attributed the setback to budgetary constraints and the rising cost of construction materials. Despite these challenges, the government assured residents that efforts are underway to address the issues and expedite the completion of the project. Additionally, the government emphasized the importance of residents fulfilling their tax obligations to support the delivery of essential services and infrastructure projects.

Commissioner Akinsanya emphasized the government's alignment with the concerns raised by the clerics regarding the road's condition. He provided insights into the progress made, revealing that half of the Alagbole-Sango Ota road, spanning approximately 32 kilometers, has already been completed. Notably, the remaining portion of the road project has been included in the budget for the year 2024, demonstrating the government's commitment to fulfilling its infrastructure promises.