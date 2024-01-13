Reality TV Stars Phyna and Deeone in Explosive Online Feud

Reality television star, Phyna, known for her time on Big Brother Naija, is embroiled in a fierce online dispute with fellow reality TV star and comedian, Deeone. The feud, playing out in the public sphere of social media, has escalated to include deeply personal and damaging allegations.

Phyna’s Allegations

Phyna has made a series of inflammatory remarks against Deeone and his family. She has gone beyond the bounds of normal discourse, making very serious accusations against Deeone’s deceased mother and father. Phyna alleges that Deeone’s mother died from HIV and AIDS, a claim that is both sensitive and personal. She has further accused Deeone’s father of being a rapist, alleging he has committed assaults against young boys, including Deeone himself. These accusations have sent shockwaves through the reality TV community and beyond.

Justification and Reaction

Phyna justifies her harsh remarks as part of her Edo heritage, suggesting that such comments do not affect her emotionally. It is a justification that has raised eyebrows and sparked debate about the nature of online feuds and the boundaries of acceptable behaviour. In response to these allegations, Deeone has reacted publicly, but the specifics of his response remain unclear. The intensity of the feud appears to be escalating, with other colleagues from the reality TV world becoming involved.

Roots of the Feud

The dispute between Phyna and Deeone originated from an incident in a nightclub. Phyna claimed she had rejected a N5 million offer for sex. Deeone discredited her claim, leading Phyna to accuse him of being gay, a claim based on a personal encounter she alleges they shared. This exchange sparked the public feud that has since spiraled into the deeply personal territory.

The feud between Phyna and Deeone serves as a stark reminder of the power of social media to amplify personal disputes and the need for responsibility in its use. As the dispute continues to play out in the public sphere, the reality TV community and wider public wait for the next development.