Business

Reality Star Phyna Loses 17 Endorsement Deals Amidst Online Controversies

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:00 am EST
Reality Star Phyna Loses 17 Endorsement Deals Amidst Online Controversies

Reality TV star and winner of Big Brother Naija season 7, Phyna, recently shared some startling insights into the impact of online controversies on her career. During an interview on Doyin’s Corner, she revealed that she lost a staggering 17 endorsement deals due to negative publicity and allegations circulating in the online space.

Phyna’s Lost Opportunities

Phyna and her management team revealed the scale of the impact, quantifying the lost opportunities from the previous year up to the present. The endorsement deals spanned a variety of brands, all of which rescinded their offers following the surfacing of online controversies involving the reality TV star. One particular incident stood out, where a brand explicitly declined to collaborate with Phyna, tagging her as an ‘abuser’.

The Power of Online Reputation

The allegations against Phyna primarily stemmed from claims in blogs that she had slapped someone. This incident, while seemingly minor, had a domino effect on her professional relationships and potential collaborations. It illustrates the potent impact that an online reputation can have on a public figure’s career. In today’s digital age, where information is readily available and can be disseminated quickly, maintaining a positive online image is crucial for success.

Implications for Public Figures

The situation Phyna finds herself in serves as a stark reminder for public figures and celebrities to tread carefully in the online sphere. The repercussions of negative publicity can be devastating, affecting not only their personal lives but also their professional opportunities. As Phyna’s case demonstrates, even if the allegations are unfounded or exaggerated, the damage to one’s reputation can be significant and lasting.

Business Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

