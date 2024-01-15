en English
Nigeria

Real Estate Developers Urge Government to Tackle Unlicensed Practitioners

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Real Estate Developers Urge Government to Tackle Unlicensed Practitioners

Developers in the real estate sector convened at a marketplace event organized by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, urging the government to flush out unlicensed developers. This call to action comes in the wake of concerns over industry deterioration caused by ’emergency developers’ operating without the necessary licenses. Their operations not only contribute to substandard and unsafe constructions but also impact property values negatively, tarnishing the reputation of legitimate professionals in the industry.

Dr. Muibi Hammed Calls for Regulatory Measures

Dr. Muibi Hammed, CEO of MKH Properties Limited, was one of the key speakers at the event. He underscored the importance of developers adhering to proper channels to get licensed before starting operations. According to him, it is essential for developers to follow ethical practices and stay informed about industry trends to contribute positively to the built environment.

Effects of Unlicensed Developers on Real Estate

Olorunyomi Alatise, an esteemed estate surveyor, echoed these concerns during his address. He highlighted the serious consequences of unlicensed developers operating in the field. These include unsafe and substandard work, which often leads to poor quality housing. Such practices also have a ripple effect on property values, causing them to plummet.

Implications for the Industry

Alatise further noted that many cases of collapsed buildings in the country have been attributed to these unlicensed developers who cut corners, compromising safety for profit. This not only results in poor-quality housing but also affects the overall credibility of the real estate industry, painting a negative image of the sector.

Both Hammed and Alatise concurred that regulatory measures need to be tightened to ensure that developers hold the necessary licenses. By doing so, the government can ensure the quality and safety of buildings, thereby protecting the rights and interests of property owners.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

