RCCG Restricts Preaching to Members Only: A Guideline to Uphold Church Standards

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), under the leadership of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stirred widespread discussion with its recent directive, restricting all preaching within its parishes to church members only. The directive, encapsulated in a memo titled ‘Invitation of Guest Ministers in RCCG,’ was dated January 5, 2024, and signed by Pastor Oladele Balogun, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Administration.

Exclusivity in Preaching

The memo, addressed to the church’s overseers and pastors at various levels across the globe, unequivocally stated that no non-member preacher, speaker, or minister is permitted on the RCCG’s altars or platforms. The directive, referencing a previous memo from December 14, 2023, issued a stern warning, cautioning that any minister in violation of this rule would face severe disciplinary actions, including potential removal from ministerial duties.

Not a Ban but a Guideline

In an interview, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, the RCCG Head of Media and Public Relations, clarified the directive, stating that it is not an outright ban but a guideline. The measure requires approval before inviting external speakers to ensure that any invited speaker aligns with the RCCG’s doctrines and beliefs, in a bid to uphold the church’s standards.

Implications of the Directive

The memo and its implications have become a topic of public discussion after it went viral. As the RCCG is one of the largest Pentecostal churches in Nigeria and has a significant global presence, the directive could potentially impact interfaith and ecumenical relationships and engagements. The move underscores the church’s commitment to maintaining its doctrinal purity and integrity while inviting discourse on the balance between openness and doctrinal fidelity in religious spaces.