PWAN Group Celebrates Local Recognition and 12th Anniversary with Champion Newspapers Award

Dr. Jayne Onwumere, President/CEO of PWAN Group, recently expressed her gratitude towards Champion Newspapers Limited for awarding PWAN the title of 2023's Most Outstanding Real Estate Company of the Year. This commendation comes as PWAN Group marks its 12th year of operation, solidifying its status as a leading real estate conglomerate in Nigeria.

Advertisment

During her visit to PWAN's headquarters in Lagos, Dr. Onwumere highlighted the significance of the award and the company's commitment to fostering local talent and businesses. PWAN Group's unique business model, which focuses on empowering individuals and creating job opportunities within the real estate sector, sets it apart from its competitors. According to Dr. Onwumere, the company's success is built on the principle of investing in people, which has allowed it to grow and support the Nigerian economy effectively.

Celebrating Diversity and Achievement

The company's 12th-anniversary celebrations include a Founders' Dinner, Diversity Day, and a Convention at the Eko Hotels and Suites. These events underscore PWAN's commitment to celebrating diversity within its workforce and recognizing the contributions of its independent marketers and team members. Dr. Onwumere's vision of making home ownership a reality for as many people as possible drives the company's CSR initiatives, including food distribution to address the current food crisis in Nigeria.

Dr. Onwumere's strategy for PWAN Group involves leveraging the challenges within the Nigerian economy to create opportunities for growth and development. By expanding into various aspects of the real estate value chain, PWAN has not only created its own economy but also contributed significantly to the national economy. With over three hundred thousand people registered with PWAN and a million benefiting monthly from its services, the company's impact on improving living standards in Nigeria is undeniable.