Nigeria

Public Private Community Partnerships: A New Dawn for Infrastructure Development in Anambra

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 10:46 pm EST
In an illuminating display of the potential of Public Private Community Partnerships (PPCP), Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has commissioned 11 kilometers of newly constructed roads in Abatete, located in the Idemili North Local Government Area. This feat of infrastructural development has been achieved, remarkably, through the efforts of private citizens of Abatete, drawing attention to the untapped reservoir of community resourcefulness.

Celebrating Community Initiative

Soludo, while inaugurating the roads, commended the community’s initiative. He underscored the significance of such partnerships, emphasizing that the limited resources of the state necessitate a collaborative approach. This collaboration, he suggested, should be a triad between the government, individuals, and communities. He further acknowledged the community’s contribution, likening it to similar projects in Neni, and pledged to extend similar government support for Abatete’s prospective development projects.

A Broader Vision for Infrastructure Development

The Governor didn’t stop at expressing appreciation. He shared his broader vision for road construction across Anambra State. Planned projects are on the horizon for Nzam, Onitsha South, Awka North, and Okpoko communities. The call to action was clear: he urged affluent individuals to invest in their localities, suggesting road construction, school renovations, and support for other local initiatives as potential avenues for investment. Soludo cited his own example of constructing a 4.5-kilometer road in his community before assuming the governor’s office.

The Reality of Revenue and the Necessity of Local Investments

Highlighting the stark contrast in tax revenue between Anambra and Lagos, Soludo underlined the crucial role local investments play in supplementing government efforts. This underpins his call for increased community involvement in infrastructural development. Fred Uzoh, one of the contributors to the road construction in Abatete, expressed honor at the governor’s recognition and support. The event also brought to light the active participation of Nsukwu, one of Abatete’s quarters, in such community development models.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

