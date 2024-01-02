Prophet Kolawole’s 2024 Prophecies: A Clarion Call for Nigeria’s Leadership

In a powerful address at the Freedom Festival 2023 Conference and Convention, Prophet Richard Kolawole, the General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, put forth a pivotal message about Nigeria’s future. The convention, themed ‘Above other gods,’ was held in Ibadan, Oyo State, and served as a platform for the prophet’s 2024 prophecies.

Confronting the ‘Untouchables’

President Bola Tinubu, according to Prophet Kolawole, must brace himself to confront influential figures—’the untouchables’—in order to successfully rejuvenate Nigeria’s economy. The prophet’s words echo a broader call for bold, decisive action to address the nation’s economic challenges.

Divine Justice for Negligence

Divine retribution, including untimely deaths and terminal illnesses, awaits leaders who ignore the plight of the impoverished, warns the prophet. This stern warning serves as a reminder to Nigeria’s leaders about the dire consequences of ignoring the vulnerable sections of society.

Addressing Youth Unemployment

The President of CAC Worldwide echoed Prophet Kolawole’s sentiments, attributing the country’s insecurity issues to the negligence of Nigerian leaders. He zeroed in on the critical issue of youth unemployment, suggesting that the narrative could shift positively by imparting entrepreneurial skills to the youth. He referenced the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s caution about the dangers of ignoring the education of the poor, which could lead to societal problems.

Despite these challenges, the CAC President remains hopeful that God will assist the current administration in improving the lives of the Nigerian youth. This optimism, coupled with the prophetic warnings, sets a complex tableau for Nigeria in 2024, where the actions of its leaders can shape the nation’s future—for better or worse.

