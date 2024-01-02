en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Prophet Kolawole’s 2024 Prophecies: A Clarion Call for Nigeria’s Leadership

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
Prophet Kolawole’s 2024 Prophecies: A Clarion Call for Nigeria’s Leadership

In a powerful address at the Freedom Festival 2023 Conference and Convention, Prophet Richard Kolawole, the General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, put forth a pivotal message about Nigeria’s future. The convention, themed ‘Above other gods,’ was held in Ibadan, Oyo State, and served as a platform for the prophet’s 2024 prophecies.

Confronting the ‘Untouchables’

President Bola Tinubu, according to Prophet Kolawole, must brace himself to confront influential figures—’the untouchables’—in order to successfully rejuvenate Nigeria’s economy. The prophet’s words echo a broader call for bold, decisive action to address the nation’s economic challenges.

(Read Also: President Tinubu Unveils People-Centric Agenda for Nigeria in 2024)

Divine Justice for Negligence

Divine retribution, including untimely deaths and terminal illnesses, awaits leaders who ignore the plight of the impoverished, warns the prophet. This stern warning serves as a reminder to Nigeria’s leaders about the dire consequences of ignoring the vulnerable sections of society.

(Read Also: Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos)

Addressing Youth Unemployment

The President of CAC Worldwide echoed Prophet Kolawole’s sentiments, attributing the country’s insecurity issues to the negligence of Nigerian leaders. He zeroed in on the critical issue of youth unemployment, suggesting that the narrative could shift positively by imparting entrepreneurial skills to the youth. He referenced the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s caution about the dangers of ignoring the education of the poor, which could lead to societal problems.

Despite these challenges, the CAC President remains hopeful that God will assist the current administration in improving the lives of the Nigerian youth. This optimism, coupled with the prophetic warnings, sets a complex tableau for Nigeria in 2024, where the actions of its leaders can shape the nation’s future—for better or worse.

Read More

0
Economy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indonesia's December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Australia's Uneven Property Market Rebound: Winners, Losers, and the Affordability Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Xi Jinping Acknowledges China's Economic Challenges: A Commitment to Recovery amid Adversity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Putin Announces Robust 3.5% GDP Growth for Russia Amid Western Sanctions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Navigating the Rollercoaster: Asian Markets in 2023 and the Outlook fo ...
@Asia · 37 mins
Navigating the Rollercoaster: Asian Markets in 2023 and the Outlook fo ...
heart comment 0
Singapore’s Economy Defies Global Slowdown: Reports 2.8% Growth in Q4 2023

By Waqas Arain

Singapore's Economy Defies Global Slowdown: Reports 2.8% Growth in Q4 2023
Zomato Shares Soar Following Platform Fee Hike

By Dil Bar Irshad

Zomato Shares Soar Following Platform Fee Hike
House Hacking: Gen Z and Millennial’s Answer to High Home Prices

By Hadeel Hashem

House Hacking: Gen Z and Millennial's Answer to High Home Prices
High Mortgage Rates in 2023: Potential Shifts in the 2024 Housing Market

By Ebenezer Mensah

High Mortgage Rates in 2023: Potential Shifts in the 2024 Housing Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
35 seconds
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
2 mins
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
4 mins
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
15 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
16 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
24 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
27 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
29 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
29 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
48 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app