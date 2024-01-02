en English
Nigeria

ProjectGiiV and Heirs Insurance Group Brighten Yuletide for Orphanage in Lagos

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
ProjectGiiV and Heirs Insurance Group Brighten Yuletide for Orphanage in Lagos

In a world where technology and philanthropy increasingly intersect, ProjectGiiV, a pioneering digital charity platform, and the Heirs Insurance Group have teamed up to bring holiday cheer to the Bales of Mercy Orphanage in Lagos. A heartening gesture of corporate social responsibility, this collaboration has resulted in a generous donation of clothing, food items, and other essentials, brightening the Yuletide season for both the children and staff of the orphanage.

ProjectGiiV: A Digital Forerunner in Philanthropy

This charitable act marks the sixth endeavour by ProjectGiiV in 2023 and the 18th since its establishment in 2021. The platform specializes in harnessing digital tools to streamline charitable activities, making it easier for individuals and corporations to contribute to social good. This partnership with Heirs Insurance Group underscores their shared commitment to leveraging technology in service of their communities.

Heirs Insurance Group: A Staunch Advocate for Social Responsibility

Timilehin Adebiyi, the Communications Manager of Heirs Insurance Group, lauded the donation as a testament to the company’s dedication to social responsibility. In addition to this charitable act, Heirs Insurance Group has also established the Heirs Life Essay Championship, an initiative aimed at empowering the youth and promoting community development.

Together for a Cause: Making a Difference in Children’s Lives

The home manager of Bales of Mercy Orphanage expressed profound gratitude for the donation, acknowledging its significance in meeting the immediate needs of the children and ensuring they could partake in the joy of the holiday season. Echoing this sentiment, Olamide Jasanya, the founder of ProjectGiiV, expressed his gratitude to Heirs Insurance for supporting the charity platform and assisting the orphanage. Jasanya emphasized that this partnership serves as a poignant reminder of the core values of the holiday season—giving, sharing, and positively impacting the lives of others.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

