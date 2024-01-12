en English
Professor Ogechi Adeola Ascends to Deputy Vice-Chancellor at University of Kigali

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
In an impressive stride in academia, Professor Ogechi Adeola has ascended to the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Kigali, Rwanda. This appointment, effective from January 11, 2024, marks yet another milestone in the illustrious career of Adeola, a seasoned academic and women empowerment advocate.

From the Financial Sector to Academia

Before her academic pursuits, Professor Adeola made significant inroads in Nigeria’s financial sector, starting her career at Citibank Nigeria. This practical experience in the financial world has undoubtedly enriched her academic work, providing a real-world perspective to her theoretical teachings.

An Academic Career Marked by Distinction

Having served as an Associate Dean at the University of the People in California, Adeola brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role at the University of Kigali. Her academic qualifications are equally impressive, boasting a Doctorate in Business Administration and an MBA from Alliance Manchester Business School in the UK, a Bachelor of Law from the University of Nigeria, and a certification as a Barrister at Law from the Nigerian Law School. Her past roles include being the Head of the Department of Operations, Marketing, and Information Systems at Lagos Business School.

Championing Women’s Economic Empowerment

Professor Adeola’s commitment extends beyond the realm of academia, as evidenced by her active involvement in initiatives that promote women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria. She is the founder of the Digital Business Tutelage for Women Empowerment in Africa Initiative, a testament to her dedication towards uplifting women. Her efforts have not gone unnoticed, earning her numerous awards for her achievements in empowering women and in executive education.

As a Fellow of the Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria, and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, and having completed executive education programs at renowned institutions worldwide, Professor Adeola’s appointment at the University of Kigali embodies the culmination of a life dedicated to learning, teaching, and empowering others.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

