Prof. Obiora Ike Appointed to Peaceland University Board in Enugu

Peaceland University in Enugu has made a major stride in the academic world with the appointment of Prof. Obiora Ike, a distinguished scholar in Ethics and Intellectual Studies, to its board. Prof. Felix Ugwuozor, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, presented the appointment letter to Ike, declaring his term to be four years. During his tenure, Ike is anticipated to attend all board meetings and contribute significantly to the university’s growth.

Prof. Ike’s Vision for Education

Prof. Ike sees his appointment as an opportunity to further the cause of education in Nigeria, particularly in Enugu State. He stressed the importance of education for national development and the crucial need for universities to uphold quality standards to compete globally. The professor noted that despite Nigeria boasting 230 licensed universities, the educational demands of its population are not being met. This observation suggests a wide gap in the educational sector that needs to be addressed urgently.

Ike’s Extensive Background in Academia

Prof. Ike brings to the table an extensive background in academia and social development. He is recognized as the founding Director of the Catholic Institute of Development, Justice and Peace in Enugu. His experience extends beyond national borders as he served as the former executive Director of Globethics.net in Geneva. At present, he holds the position of Pro-Chancellor of Plateau State University and the Chairman of the Governing Council of Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences.

The Path Ahead

With Prof. Ike’s appointment, Peaceland University signals its commitment to achieving academic excellence and contributing to national development. His experience and vision for education in Nigeria and globally will undoubtedly be instrumental in guiding the university’s growth in the coming years. As the institution embarks on this journey, the eyes of the academic community will be keenly watching the developments under Prof. Ike’s leadership.