Presidential Taskforce Clamps Down on Illegal Tax Collection from Truck Drivers

In a bid to curb the malpractice of unlawful taxation on truck drivers across federal highways, the Presidential Taskforce for the Heavy Duty and Haulage Transport Association of Nigeria has sent out a stern warning to state government agencies. The task force has also expressed its readiness to combat the rampant issue of extortions faced by drivers from certain government agencies across various parts of the country.

Highlighting the Issue of Multiple Taxation

The Southwest Coordinator of the association, Mr. Ayobami Makinde, during a press conference in Osogbo, Osun State, shed light on the distressing trend of multiple taxation and levies that truck drivers have to bear on federal highways. He described this trend as an alarming, hazardous, and deeply concerning issue that contradicts the existing laws.

According to the law and recent presidential orders, truck drivers are only required to make payments at points of loading and offloading, not on the highways. However, the reality presents a stark contrast, with drivers being coerced into paying amounts ranging from N10,000 to N18,000, a clear violation of the law and an infringement on the rights of the drivers.

Success in Osun State and Future Endeavours

Makinde reported the task force’s success in curbing these illicit practices in Osun State, effectively protecting the truck drivers from illegal taxation by government or private agencies and their unauthorized personnel on federal highways. This victory serves as a beacon of hope for the Heavy Duty and Haulage Transport Association and sets the stage for future endeavours.

Armed with the backing of Nigeria’s constitution and the presidential order, the task force plans to extend these efforts throughout the Southwest, including Kwara. In a call to action, Mr. Makinde urged the public to assist in stopping these illegal activities by reporting them to the association’s leadership.