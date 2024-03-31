Presidential Spokesman Accuses Obidients of Hoping for Tinubu Government's Failure, Celebrating Naira Decline

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga has alleged that supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, fervently wish for the failure of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Advertisment

In a podcast interview with broadcaster Seun Okinbaloye, Onanuga claimed that Obidients, as he referred to them, were pleased when the nation's currency, the Naira, depreciated against the US dollar.

Expressing his concerns, Onanuga questioned the assertions made by Peter Obi's followers regarding the outcome of the election, particularly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar trailed the Labour Party's candidate in the poll.

"It is very clear unless people are not acceptive, up till now, some are still writing that Bola Tinubu stole the presidency, and some people are saying that the man who came third actually won the election, and they are very unapologetic about that," Onanuga stated.

Advertisment

He further remarked, "How could somebody who came third have won that election? You can even see when they were talking about the naira, some people were just happy that the naira was going downhill, and you can trace them, people who are saying so are members of the Obidient movement."

When pressed if he believed the Obidient movement desired the failure of the Tinubu government, Onanuga affirmed, "Of course, it is clear."

These allegations by Onanuga highlight the political tensions and divisions surrounding the aftermath of the 2023 presidential election, emphasizing the need for transparency and unity in the political landscape to foster national development and progress.