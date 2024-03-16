President Tinubu Vows to Safeguard National Treasury and Combat Corruption

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to safeguarding the national treasury from looters and other criminal elements. Addressing the Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Tinubu highlighted the ongoing battle against corruption, including efforts to combat smuggling and the remnants of the old subsidy regime.

Protecting the Nation's Treasury

President Tinubu underscored the importance of protecting the nation's treasury, emphasizing that resources are being allocated to critical sectors to improve the welfare of Nigerians. He assured citizens that his government is working tirelessly to enhance their living conditions and urged grassroots leaders to encourage citizens to obtain their National Identification Numbers (NIN) for full integration into various relief programs.

Progressive Economic Programs

The President outlined the government's progressive economic programs, including initiatives such as student loans, a national consumer credit system, and social welfare for the unemployed and graduates. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian finds a place of belonging in the country and that prosperity is achieved for all.

Focus on Agriculture and Economic Diversification

President Tinubu highlighted the central role of agriculture in expanding Nigeria's economic growth. He revealed plans for large-scale livestock farming and emphasized the government's efforts to promote mechanized farming and provide fertilizers to farmers. The President reiterated the government's determination to prioritize agriculture and economic diversification to address the nation's challenges.

Mobilization for NIN Registration

Urging party members to mobilize citizens for NIN registration, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of accurate data for effective social security interventions. He established a committee of governors, led by Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima, to address the issue and provide hope to Nigerians.

Support from APC

APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, pledged the party's support for President Tinubu's administration and announced plans to establish the Progressive Institute of Policy and Development. The Forum of APC State Chairmen also congratulated the President on his electoral victories and assured him of their continued support.

President Tinubu's remarks underscored the government's determination to combat corruption, promote economic development, and improve the welfare of Nigerians through progressive policies and initiatives.