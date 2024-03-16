President Tinubu Vows to End Food Imports Amid Rising Inflation

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration's commitment to ending food imports in Nigeria, despite escalating food crises and soaring inflation rates. Speaking at a meeting with the Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, President Tinubu emphasized that importing food would not solve the current food crisis and would only exacerbate corruption and rent-seeking activities.

Challenges of Food Inflation

With Nigeria's food inflation rate reaching a concerning 37.92% as of February 2024, there have been calls for importing food to alleviate the pressure on food prices. However, President Tinubu dismissed this approach, highlighting the need to invest in the agricultural sector and promote mechanized farming instead.

Investing in Agriculture

President Tinubu outlined his administration's plans to prioritize agriculture and economic diversification as solutions to the country's food challenges. He emphasized the importance of mechanized farming and the supply of fertilizers to farmers, noting that these efforts would transform past crises into opportunities for growth and self-sufficiency.

Ending Food Imports

Asserting that Nigeria will no longer rely on food imports, President Tinubu expressed confidence in the country's ability to achieve food abundance through strategic investments and reforms in the agricultural sector. He vowed to lead the nation in transitioning from dependence on imported food to self-sufficiency, signaling a shift toward sustainable agricultural practices.

A Path to Prosperity

President Tinubu's stance reflects his administration's determination to address Nigeria's food insecurity challenges through domestic production and self-reliance. By prioritizing agriculture and economic diversification, he aims to create opportunities for growth and prosperity while reducing the country's reliance on imports.