President Tinubu Vows Sustained Strengthening of Naira, Urges Patronage of Made-in-Nigeria Products

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the ongoing efforts to strengthen the naira against major currencies, including the dollar, will be sustained. This pledge comes amidst collaborative actions taken by the government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to address sharp practices in cryptocurrency trading platforms and the parallel foreign exchange market.

Emphasis on Made-in-Nigeria Products

According to Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Tinubu urged Nigerians to actively support and purchase locally-made products across all sectors. He stressed the importance of intentional patronage of Nigerian goods to enhance the value of the Naira and increase spending power.

Continuous Momentum

Ngelale emphasized that President Tinubu is committed to maintaining the current momentum in strengthening the national currency. He highlighted the collaborative efforts between the government and relevant agencies in addressing malpractices in cryptocurrency trading and the parallel foreign exchange market, resulting in tangible improvements.

Call to Action

President Tinubu's message underscores the need for collective action to support the domestic economy and promote currency stability. He urged Nigerians to embrace made-in-Nigeria products and services while assuring sustained efforts from the government to uphold the current positive trajectory in currency value.