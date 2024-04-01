President Tinubu to Attend Senegal President-Elect's Inauguration in Show of Regional Solidarity

President Bola Tinubu is set to depart Abuja on Tuesday for Dakar, Senegal, where he will attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Bassirou Faye. The announcement was made by Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement released on Monday.

Tinubu, who serves as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, will make his inaugural visit to Senegal since assuming office, responding to an invitation extended by the Senegalese government.

According to Ngelale's statement, Tinubu will join fellow regional leaders at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre on Tuesday to witness the historic inauguration.

Accompanying President Tinubu on the trip will be Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, alongside other prominent government officials, highlighting Nigeria's commitment to fostering strong diplomatic ties within the ECOWAS region.

The visit underscores the importance of regional cooperation and solidarity, as leaders gather to celebrate Senegal's democratic transition of power.

Following the inauguration, President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria, further cementing the bonds of friendship and collaboration between the two West African nations.

This diplomatic engagement not only showcases President Tinubu's commitment to regional leadership but also highlights Nigeria's pivotal role in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity across the ECOWAS community.