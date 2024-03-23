President Tinubu Set to Declare Minimum Wage Increase on Labour Day

President Bola Tinubu is expected to announce an increase in the minimum wage on May 1, coinciding with International Labour Day. The increment, which will be retroactively implemented from April, aligns with ongoing discussions by the National Minimum Wage Committee to finalize the new wage structure.

National Minimum Wage Committee Progress

According to reports by Saturday Punch, the National Minimum Wage Committee is nearing the conclusion of its discussions to ensure readiness for the President's Labour Day address. A committee member, speaking anonymously, disclosed that the committee will convene again next week to consolidate findings from zonal public hearings and chart a course forward.

Targeted Timeline

The committee's objective is to have the new minimum wage announced by May 1, with implementation effective from April. Despite acknowledging the looming expiration of the existing N30,000 minimum wage by March 31, the committee member expressed optimism in meeting the targeted timeline, albeit acknowledging the complexity of determining an appropriate national minimum wage.

Negotiation Process and Stakeholder Involvement

The negotiation process involves aggregating inputs from various stakeholders, including labor unions, employers' associations, and government representatives. The committee intends to make adjustments based on these inputs and ensure consensus on an agreeable wage increment. Additionally, consultations with state governors and relevant stakeholders, such as the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), will inform the final decision.

Potential Early Announcement

A presidential aide, speaking on the condition of anonymity, hinted that President Tinubu might not wait until May 1 to announce the new minimum wage if the committee concludes its work early. The aide emphasized the legal requirement for negotiations to be finalized by early April, suggesting that an earlier announcement may be possible if all parties reach an agreement.

As anticipation builds for President Tinubu's announcement, stakeholders await the outcome of the committee's deliberations and the prospect of a revised minimum wage that reflects the current economic realities and the welfare of workers nationwide.