President Tinubu Mourns Loss of Nollywood Icons Mr. Ibu and Sisi Quadri, Extends Condolences

President Bola Tinubu has publicly expressed his profound sorrow following the demise of two celebrated Nollywood figures, John Okafor and Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, universally known by their stage names Mr. Ibu and Sisi Quadri, respectively. In a heartfelt statement released through his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the wider creative community, underscoring the immense joy and solace the actors brought to countless Nigerians through their work.

The Nigerian entertainment industry faces a significant void with the passing of Mr. Ibu and Sisi Quadri. Renowned for their comedic roles, both actors were pivotal in shaping the landscape of Nigerian comedy and cinema, bringing laughter and light-heartedness to fans across the nation and beyond. Their legacies are marked by extensive filmographies that span decades, contributing significantly to the growth and global recognition of Nollywood.

Presidential Condolences and Assurance of Support

In his statement, President Tinubu lauded the actors for their dedication to their craft and the indelible mark they left on the hearts of millions. He highlighted the actors' roles in offering not just entertainment but also a form of escapism and joy amidst the challenges of daily life.

The President further extended his sympathies to the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), and the entire creative sector, assuring them of his thoughts, prayers, and support during this difficult time.

Legacy and the Path Forward

The loss of Mr. Ibu and Sisi Quadri is not just a blow to their families and close associates but to the entire nation, which has for years found solace and joy in their performances. As the creative community mourns, there is also a collective resolve to honor their memory by continuing to push the boundaries of Nigerian entertainment and ensuring their legacies endure through future generations of actors and filmmakers.

President Tinubu's commitment to supporting the creative arts in this period of mourning is a testament to the pivotal role the industry plays in the cultural and socio-economic fabric of Nigeria.