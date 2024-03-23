President Tinubu Implements Travel Restrictions to Save Billions, Promotes Fiscal Responsibility

In a bid to curb government spending and promote fiscal responsibility, President Tinubu has implemented a temporary ban on international travel for ministers and government officials funded by public resources. The move, expected to save an estimated N5 billion per quarter, was announced by Ajuri Ngelale, the President's Special Advisor on Media and Publicity.

Initiatives to Curtail Expenditure and Encourage Accountability

Ngelale emphasized that the travel ban is just one aspect of a broader initiative aimed at reducing wasteful spending in the public sector. By redirecting funds previously allocated for unnecessary foreign trips, the administration aims to allocate resources more efficiently to projects benefiting the Nigerian people.

Crackdown on Fraudulent Practices in Financial Markets

Additionally, President Tinubu's administration is cracking down on fraudulent activities in the foreign exchange market and cryptocurrency trading. Ngelale highlighted the importance of reporting illicit activities and underscored the government's commitment to ensuring integrity and transparency within financial systems.

The stringent measures implemented in both the cryptocurrency trading platforms and the secondary market of the foreign exchange ecosystem are yielding positive results, reflecting the government's determination to uphold financial integrity and protect the interests of the Nigerian people.