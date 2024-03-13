President Tinubu Encourages Wealthy Nigerians to Aid Less Privileged During Ramadan

At the commencement of Ramadan, President Bola Tinubu has called upon affluent Nigerians to embrace the spirit of the season by extending support to those in need.

Advertisment

This appeal was made during the first annual Ramadan Tafsir held at the State House Mosque in Abuja, underscoring the importance of sharing, love, and sacrifice among Muslims.

Embracing the Spirit of Ramadan

In his address, President Tinubu highlighted the core values of Ramadan, including sober reflection, love, and the sense of sacrifice that should guide believers' actions towards their neighbors. "This holy month provides us with a unique opportunity to reflect on our lives, make necessary sacrifices, and extend our benevolence towards the less fortunate," he stated, urging the nation's wealthy to partake in acts of kindness.

Advertisment

The Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, Malam Abdulwahid Suleiman, reinforced the President's message by urging continued prayers for the nation's leaders as they navigate the challenges facing the country.

He blessed President Tinubu's leadership, praying for wisdom and foresight in guiding the nation towards prosperity. The Imam's words serve as a reminder of the critical role of faith and community support in achieving national development and harmony.

Continued Efforts Towards National Development

President Tinubu's call to action reflects a broader commitment to addressing the nation's challenges through collective effort and compassion. His administration has been proactive in launching initiatives aimed at food security, economic growth, and poverty alleviation, demonstrating a holistic approach to governance that prioritizes the welfare of all Nigerians.

This year's Ramadan Tafsir sets a precedent for reflection, unity, and concerted action towards making Nigeria a better place for all its citizens. As the holy month progresses, it serves as a poignant reminder of the power of compassion and the importance of community support in fostering national development and well-being.