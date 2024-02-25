President Tinubu Encourages Nigerian Graduates Towards Self-reliance and Innovation at ATBU Convocation

At the heart of Bauchi State, under the expansive skies that seem to promise endless possibilities, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, through his representative James Ochedo, delivered a stirring address to the gathered graduates of Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University (ATBU).

Advertisment

In a ceremony that marked the culmination of years of hard work and dedication, President Tinubu's message was clear and potent: embrace self-reliance and be the harbingers of technological innovation Nigeria desperately needs. This message, delivered during the four-set convocation ceremony at the Gubi campus, was not just a call to action but a beacon of hope for a country poised on the brink of technological renaissance.

Championing Self-reliance and Technological Innovation

President Tinubu's exhortation to the new graduates to shun laziness and strive for self-reliance resonates deeply in a nation where youth unemployment is a pressing issue. By urging the graduands to seek innovative solutions to technological challenges, he underscored the university's pivotal role as a technologically-based institution.

The idea of creating technology villages was proposed as a groundbreaking strategy to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, thereby energizing small and medium industries with fresh, innovative ideas.

This vision for a future where Nigerian graduates are at the forefront of technological advancements is not just aspirational but grounded in the reality of the country's vast potential. The mention of ATBU's role in this envisioned future highlights the critical importance of technologically inclined academic institutions in national development.