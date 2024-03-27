President Tinubu Calls for Treating Kidnappers as Terrorists, Vows to Enhance Judicial Welfare

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a firm stand against the scourge of kidnapping plaguing the nation, denouncing the despicable actions of kidnappers and urging for their classification as terrorists. In a statement released by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu emphasized the need for decisive action against those responsible for such heinous crimes, asserting that they should be treated as terrorists.

Advertisment

Renewed Commitment to National Security

During a Ramadan meal with members of the Federal judiciary, including Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), President Tinubu reiterated the government's commitment to combating banditry and kidnapping. He condemned the cowardly acts of abducting children and causing disaffection, affirming that the government will continue its efforts to eradicate such criminal activities.

Judicial Welfare and Reform

Advertisment

President Tinubu also addressed concerns regarding the welfare and working conditions of judicial officers, promising to implement measures to enhance their well-being. Recognizing the challenges faced by the judiciary, he pledged to modernize equipment and recordkeeping, as well as address issues related to post-retirement career paths for judicial officers. The President's dedication to judicial reforms and improving the welfare of judicial officers nationwide was applauded by members of the judiciary.

Appreciation and Encouragement

Expressing gratitude to the judges for their service to the country, President Tinubu acknowledged their role in upholding the integrity of the judicial branch of government. He reassured them of the government's support and encouraged collaboration in ushering Nigeria into a brighter future. The President's leadership and commitment to addressing critical issues facing the judiciary received commendation from Chief Justice Ariwoola and other judicial officials present at the event.

In conclusion, President Tinubu's unwavering stance against kidnapping, commitment to national security, and dedication to judicial welfare and reform underscore his leadership's resolve to address key challenges facing the nation.