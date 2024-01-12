President Tinubu Appoints New CEOs to Energize Nigeria’s Creative Economy

In a move that signals a significant shake-up within Nigeria’s creative economy, President Bola Tinubu has appointed 11 new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to head various cultural agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy. The announcement was made on Friday by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, marking a new era for the country’s vibrant creative sector.

Among the newly appointed leaders are industry veterans and fresh faces alike. Tony Akerele, a renowned theater director, has been named as the head of the National Theatre. Dr. Shaibu Husseini, an esteemed film critic and scholar, will take the helm at the National Films and Censors Board. Obi Asika, a stalwart in the Nigerian arts scene, will lead the National Council for Arts and Culture. In a nod to the importance of African heritage, Aisha Adamu Augie, a distinguished visual artist, will take charge of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture.

At the National War Museum, Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan, a seasoned historian and curator, has been appointed CEO. Ahmed Sodangi, an acclaimed painter and art critic, will lead the National Gallery of Art. The National Institute of Archaeology and Museums Studies will be under the guidance of Chaliya Shagaya, a renowned archaeologist and anthropologist. The National Troupe of Nigeria will see Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana, a seasoned theater artist and director, at its helm. Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, a cultural enthusiast and advocate, is set to head the National Institute for Cultural Orientation. In the film sector, popular actor Ali Nuhu will lead the Nigerian Film Corporation. Lastly, Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed, a seasoned museum curator, will take charge of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

High Expectations for the Appointees

President Tinubu has entrusted these individuals with the responsibility of enhancing the vibrancy and robustness of Nigeria’s creative sector. He has charged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism in their respective roles. The President’s mandate reflects a commitment to cultural development and an understanding of its role in national identity and economic growth.

The appointments signal a new era for the creative sector, with the potential to boost Nigeria’s cultural footprint both locally and internationally. This move is also expected to catalyze innovation, drive economic growth, and promote a sense of national unity and pride through the arts.