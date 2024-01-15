President Tinubu Appoints Didi Esther Walson-Jack as Permanent Secretary of Education

In a significant move towards gender balance in Nigerian politics, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack as the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education. This appointment bears historical significance as Mrs. Walson-Jack is among the first individuals educated at Nigeria’s Unity Schools to rise to such a high-ranking government position.

A Well-Deserved Appointment

Mrs. Walson-Jack, a distinguished law graduate from the University of Lagos, has been a member of the Nigerian Bar since 1987. Her illustrious career trajectory began with her first appointment as a Permanent Secretary in 2017 by then-President Buhari. Over the years, she demonstrated exceptional leadership across several federal ministries, continually proving her commitment to excellence.

More Than Just a Political Move

This appointment is not just a political move, but also a testament to President Tinubu’s dedication to competent and inclusive governance. It is seen as a vital step towards achieving a gender balance in Nigerian politics. Mrs. Walson-Jack, wife to Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack, a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal and civic education landscape, and mother to two lawyers, is poised to bring about transformative changes in Nigeria’s education sector.

Expectations and Commendations

In her new role, Mrs. Walson-Jack is expected to collaborate closely with education ministers to enhance Nigeria’s education standards and policies, aligning them with President Tinubu’s education agenda. Canada-based leadership communications specialist Oraye St. Franklyn has commended the Tinubu administration for this historic appointment, recognizing it as a transformative move promoting diversity, inclusion, and administrative excellence in Nigeria’s education sector. The appointment has not only been welcomed but also seen as an inspiration for future generations.