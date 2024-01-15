en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

President Tinubu Appoints Didi Esther Walson-Jack as Permanent Secretary of Education

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
President Tinubu Appoints Didi Esther Walson-Jack as Permanent Secretary of Education

In a significant move towards gender balance in Nigerian politics, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack as the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education. This appointment bears historical significance as Mrs. Walson-Jack is among the first individuals educated at Nigeria’s Unity Schools to rise to such a high-ranking government position.

A Well-Deserved Appointment

Mrs. Walson-Jack, a distinguished law graduate from the University of Lagos, has been a member of the Nigerian Bar since 1987. Her illustrious career trajectory began with her first appointment as a Permanent Secretary in 2017 by then-President Buhari. Over the years, she demonstrated exceptional leadership across several federal ministries, continually proving her commitment to excellence.

More Than Just a Political Move

This appointment is not just a political move, but also a testament to President Tinubu’s dedication to competent and inclusive governance. It is seen as a vital step towards achieving a gender balance in Nigerian politics. Mrs. Walson-Jack, wife to Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack, a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal and civic education landscape, and mother to two lawyers, is poised to bring about transformative changes in Nigeria’s education sector.

Expectations and Commendations

In her new role, Mrs. Walson-Jack is expected to collaborate closely with education ministers to enhance Nigeria’s education standards and policies, aligning them with President Tinubu’s education agenda. Canada-based leadership communications specialist Oraye St. Franklyn has commended the Tinubu administration for this historic appointment, recognizing it as a transformative move promoting diversity, inclusion, and administrative excellence in Nigeria’s education sector. The appointment has not only been welcomed but also seen as an inspiration for future generations.

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd Awards Scholarships to Underprivileged Students in Penang
In an effort to promote education as a fundamental right and not a privilege, Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd has awarded scholarships to fourteen students from low-income families in Penang. The students, who represent the inaugural group to receive such scholarships in the region, were chosen based on their academic excellence and unwavering determination. The
Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd Awards Scholarships to Underprivileged Students in Penang
Andrew Schot: A Holocaust Survivor's Tale of Endurance and Education
9 mins ago
Andrew Schot: A Holocaust Survivor's Tale of Endurance and Education
Malaysia Anticipates School Bus Fare Hike in 2024/2025 Academic Year
17 mins ago
Malaysia Anticipates School Bus Fare Hike in 2024/2025 Academic Year
New Leadership for Hong Kong's Quality Education Fund Steering Committee
8 mins ago
New Leadership for Hong Kong's Quality Education Fund Steering Committee
Jamaican Education Conference Highlights Underfunding in Special Needs Education
8 mins ago
Jamaican Education Conference Highlights Underfunding in Special Needs Education
Jamaican PM Introduces Conflict Resolution Training to School Curriculum Amid Rising Crime
8 mins ago
Jamaican PM Introduces Conflict Resolution Training to School Curriculum Amid Rising Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
MLB's DREAM Series: A Tribute to MLK's Legacy and the Future of Black Baseball
28 seconds
MLB's DREAM Series: A Tribute to MLK's Legacy and the Future of Black Baseball
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
2 mins
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
2 mins
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
Australia's Heroin Crisis: Ageing Victims and the Rising Menace of Polypharmacy
2 mins
Australia's Heroin Crisis: Ageing Victims and the Rising Menace of Polypharmacy
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
3 mins
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations
3 mins
End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
3 mins
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
3 mins
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
3 mins
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
20 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app