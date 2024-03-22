President Tinubu Affirms Budget Arithmetic, Lauds National Assembly's Integrity

President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed the accuracy of the 2024 budget arithmetic and commended the integrity of the National Assembly amid allegations of embellishments. Speaking during a Ramadan fast-breaking meal with the 10th Senate leadership, Tinubu emphasized the importance of collaboration between the executive and judiciary to advance the nation's interests.

Budget Integrity Upheld: Tinubu Addresses Allegations and Economic Outlook

Rejecting claims of malicious embellishment in the budget, Tinubu asserted that critics failed to grasp the budget's arithmetic and baseline figures. Expressing gratitude for the swift handling of the budget by the lawmakers, Tinubu assured them of their unblemished integrity and emphasized the nation's imminent economic recovery amidst ongoing challenges.

Economic Optimism: Turning the Corner on Challenges

Tinubu expressed optimism about Nigeria's economic prospects, noting improvements in revenue generation and urging prudent expenditure management. He assured Nigerians that the country is on the cusp of overcoming economic difficulties, with brighter days ahead.

Justice for Fallen Troops and Security Support

Addressing security concerns, Tinubu vowed to ensure justice for troops slain in Delta State and affirmed his government's unwavering support for the military in combating security challenges nationwide. He emphasized the need to safeguard national sovereignty and reiterated his administration's commitment to eradicating poverty and promoting peace and prosperity across the nation.