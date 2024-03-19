President Bola Tinubu Unveils Innovative Performance Assessment System for Ministers and MDAs

Approaching the conclusion of his inaugural year in office, President Bola Tinubu is poised to introduce a groundbreaking three-step mechanism aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of Ministers and heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). Scheduled for implementation by May 29, 2024, this pioneering approach endeavors to incorporate public sentiment into the decision-making process concerning the appointment or removal of cabinet members and crucial agency heads. Insider sources from the Presidential Villa in Abuja disclosed to BusinessDay that the President intends to launch this feedback platform imminently, with the objective of soliciting input from Nigerians regarding the performance of each Minister and their contributions to the administration's objectives.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Feedback Mechanism

The digital platform, slated for introduction in the coming week, will serve as a conduit for collecting opinions from citizens on the efficacy of individual ministers and their alignment with President Tinubu's overarching targets for each Ministry. The platform's functionality will enable members of the public to access relevant information regarding the administration's goals and provide feedback on ministerial performance accordingly. This initiative underscores the administration's commitment to transparency and accountability, as it seeks to leverage citizen input to inform decisions regarding ministerial appointments and dismissals. The postponement of the platform's launch is aimed at ensuring meticulous preparations by the Office of the Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, led by Hadiza Bala-Usman, to guarantee its seamless operation and the acquisition of insightful citizen feedback.

Performance Evaluation Framework

Advertisment

The assessment process will operate at three distinct levels, commencing with feedback from the public through the digital platform, followed by evaluations conducted by the Policy Coordination office. Additionally, a panel of consultants will provide independent assessments of ministerial performance. These collective evaluations will serve as the basis for determining the retention or removal of ministers based on their performance. Bala-Usman had previously emphasized President Tinubu's resolve to hold ministers accountable for delivering on their mandates, underscoring the administration's commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.

Emphasis on Results and Data

President Tinubu's emphasis on tangible results and data-driven governance underscores the administration's dedication to achieving its Renewed Hope Agenda. During a ministerial retreat in November 2023, the President tasked the Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination with activating a performance tracking system leveraging cutting-edge digital innovation. The President reiterated the importance of diligence, creative thinking, and an unwavering focus on results among ministers, emphasizing the imperative of building a more just and equitable society. The utilization of data in governance was also underscored, highlighting its pivotal role in understanding challenges, designing effective solutions, and monitoring progress towards national goals. This commitment to performance-driven governance reflects President Tinubu's vision for a prosperous and equitable Nigeria, driven by accountability, innovation, and public participation.