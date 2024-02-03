Lagos Ministry of Women Affairs Partners with Amo Farm for Poultry-Driven Food Security

In a bid to bolster food security and foster financial autonomy, the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has forged a strategic partnership with Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited to promote poultry farming among its populace. In the face of Nigeria's escalating food insecurity, as disclosed in the 2023 State of Global Food and Nutrition Society report, this initiative marks a significant stride towards enhancing the region's self-sustainability.

The program, a beacon of empowerment and resilience, will initially support 50 individuals from the Lagos State Social Registry. Beneficiaries will receive 1,000 Noiler birds, a breed developed by Amo Farm, along with essential start-up materials such as 20 five-week-old Noiler birds, 25kg of Amo Byng Grower Pellet, and a pack of Divertamin. This initiative equips them with the resources to embark on their poultry farming journey, simultaneously boosting their income and contributing to their nutritional needs.

Noiler birds, an epitome of innovation, offer an effective solution to the beneficiaries. With the female birds beginning to lay eggs at 20-22 weeks and males ready for consumption at 14-16 weeks, these birds serve as a steady source of sustenance and income for their caretakers, thereby kindling a spark of self-reliance amidst adversity.

A United Front Against Food Insecurity

The collaboration's announcement was made during a micro-enterprise support ceremony, where officials from Amo Farm reiterated their support for Lagos State's vision of achieving food sufficiency and poverty reduction. This initiative stands as a testament to the power of unity and collective action in the face of challenges, setting a precedent for future collaborations in the fight against food insecurity and poverty.

While this partnership illuminates the path towards self-sustainability, it also underscores the pressing need for increased food production and external support. Organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) play a crucial role in combating food insecurity and malnutrition, setting the stage for a future where every Nigerian citizen can enjoy ample sustenance and financial stability.