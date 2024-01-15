en English
Business

Central Bank Actions Raise Concerns of Undemocratic Bank Takeover in Nigeria

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:43 am EST
Central Bank Actions Raise Concerns of Undemocratic Bank Takeover in Nigeria

In the heart of Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria, a potential undemocratic bank takeover has sparked concerns among stakeholders and the general public. This follows the dissolution of the boards and management of Polaris Bank, Union Bank, and Keystone Bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The decision, attributed to corporate governance lapses, regulatory non-compliance, and licensing term breaches, has injected uncertainty into the banking system and raised questions about the security of customers’ funds.

The reports of non-compliance with due process in the banking sector have suggested a troubling shift towards dictatorship. The CBN’s intervention, expected to usher in leadership restructuring and increased transparency, has been viewed with skepticism. Critics have questioned the legality and sincerity of the process, citing potential breaches of the Company and Allied Matters Act and the Banking and Other Financial Institutions Act.

The Role of Special Investigator, Mr. Obazee

The appointment of a special investigator, Mr. Obazee, has added a new dimension to these concerns. His report, which has levelled 17 allegations against the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has formed the basis for the CBN’s drastic action. Emefiele’s charges include fraudulent financial misconduct and illicit use of funds, and his experience of detention and allegations without adherence to due process has been described as a traumatic ordeal.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

